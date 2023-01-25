25 Accused of Operating Multi-Million Dollar Nursing School Scheme

Authorities Wednesday announced the arrests of 25 people accused of operating a multi-million dollar scheme in South Florida that helped thousands of people take shortcuts to become nurses.

In "Operation Nightingale," the defendants are accused of operating and recruiting for three nursing schools — Sacred Heart Institute in Fort Lauderdale, Sienna College of Health in Lauderhill and Palm Beach School of Nursing in West Palm Beach — all of which are now shut down.

"The deeply concerning allegations at the center of this investigation goes against the very tenets of the nursing profession," said U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe.

Prosecutors alleged the schools prepared and sold fake transcripts to nursing candidates, knowing the candidates would use the documents to sit for exams, secure licenses and obtain nursing jobs.

Authorities said the schools sold 7,600 fake nursing diplomas since 2016 at $15,000 each, netting them more than $114 million.

Investigators said of the thousands of diplomas sold, about a third are people actually practicing medicine.

"The most important thing for us was to make sure, to the extent we’re talking about healthcare, is that we stop the bleeding," Lapointe said. "What do we learn when somebody gets injured? Stop the bleeding. The bleeding here is to stop those schools from being able to put more fraudulent diplomas out in the public sphere."

The defendants were charged with conspiring to and committing wire fraud, prosecutors said. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison.

The FBI and the Inspector General joined prosecutors Wednesday to announce the arrests.