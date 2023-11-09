3 arrested in Oakland Park shooting near rapper's music video shoot that left man dead

Three suspects are facing charges in connection with an attempted robbery turned shooting near a popular rapper's video shoot in Oakland Park that left a man dead back in September, authorities said.

Paul Olivier and Daequan Griffin, both 22, and a 17-year-old suspect are facing first-degree murder charges in the Sept. 14 shooting, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Thursday.

Broward Sheriff's Office, Miami-Dade Corrections Paul Olivier, Daequan Griffin

The shooting happened in the 3100 block of W. Oakland Park Boulevard, near the Oakland Park Flea Market and the site where rapper Sexyy Red was shooting a music video for a new song.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

BSO officials said deputies were in the area responding to a disturbance call at the flea market, which was related to a music video shoot. While on-scene, deputies heard multiple gunshots coming from a nearby gas station and responded to that scene and located two gunshot wound victims.

One of the victims, later identified as 36-year-old Anthony Dennis of Oviedo, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was hospitalized.

BSO officials later said that it's believed the shooting wasn't related to the music video shoot.

Fans were at a rapper's music video shoot in Oakland Park when there was a fatal shooting nearby.

Detectives learned the shooting happened during an attempted robbery, and that the suspects targeted the victims for a necklace and a Rolex watch.

Investigators later identified Olivier, Griffin and the 17-year-old male as the suspects involved, and arrest warrants were issued, officials said.

Miami Police had arrested Griffin and the 17-year-old in September on unrelated warrants stemming from an armed robbery in Miami earlier this year.

Broward Crime Stoppers Anthony Dennis

Olivier was taken into custody Friday at his home in Lauderdale Lakes, officials said.

Griffin remained behind bars without bond in Miami-Dade Thursday, while Olivier was being held in Broward.

Detectives believe the suspects may have been involved in other similar robberies throughout Broward and Miami-Dade counties and are asking anyone with information to contact BSO at 954-321-4212.