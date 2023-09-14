Broward County

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting near Oakland Park Flea Market, filming of Sexyy Red music video

The incident was reported around 8 p.m. in the 3100 block of W. Oakland Park Boulevard, near the Oakland Park Flea Market and the site where rapper Sexyy Red was shooting a music video for a new song

By Ryan Nelson, Monica Galarza and Cherney Amhara

A person is dead and another victim was taken to the hospital Thursday night after a shooting broke out near a gas station in Oakland Park.

The incident was reported around 8 p.m. in the 3100 block of W. Oakland Park Boulevard, near the Oakland Park Flea Market and the site where rapper Sexyy Red was shooting a music video for a new song.

Detectives said they are still trying to figure out if the shooting is in some way related the video being filmed.

Footage showed about a dozen Broward Sheriff's Office cruisers at the scene, with the Chevron gas station closed off by yellow crime scene tape.

What appeared to be a body was covered by a tarp. Witnesses said they heard gunshots and said the victim was hit by the gunfire.

One nearby McDonald's employee shared her experience with NBC6 as the shots were fired.

"We were giving out food at the window and me and this lady heard [imitates gunfire] so we all duck down in the store," the employee said. "When we opened the door we see a bunch of cops and stuff heading this way, we look and we see a bunch of people leaving the flea market coming onto the parking lot and next thing you know they had tape all around here."

In a statement on Instagram, Sexyy Red addressed the shooting.

"I send my condolences to the family of the man who lost his life and prayers up for the person who was wounded," the statement said. "But I gotta address the rumors that it happened at my video shoot because s*** is not true at all. To be clear it happened at a gas station across the street from my video set. Florida Highway Patrol and Broward County Sheriff confirmed that the shooting wasn't on my set."

Authorities haven't given any details on the identity of the victim, the events that led to the shooting or if they have any potential suspects.

At this time, the condition of the victim in the hospital is still unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

