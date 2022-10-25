3 Critically Injured in Fiery Crash on I-95 in Palm Beach County

Three people were critically injured and a fourth was also hospitalized after a crash caused a massive fire on Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County Tuesday.

The incident happened on I-95 near Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach.

Footage showed a tanker truck and at least two cars on fire near the median of the highway, with plumes of thick black smoke filling the air.

Multiple fire trucks responded to the scene and the roadway was completely shut down as crews worked to put out the flames.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Emergency vehicles in Palm Beach County on I-95 South, beyond Exit 52: SR-806/Atlantic Ave. All lanes closed. Last updated at 01:29 PM. https://t.co/0WktKis8Ra — FL511 Southeast (@fl511_southeast) October 25, 2022

Delray Beach Fire Rescue officials said they joined Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Boca Raton Fire in working to put out the fire.

Three people were critically injured in an I-95 crash this afternoon and a fourth was transported with unknown injuries. Drivers should avoid the highway in Delray Beach. DBFR, ⁦PBCFR,⁩ Boca Raton Fire, FHP and PBSO have responded to the crash. pic.twitter.com/a3PUncjuYk — Delray Beach Fire Rescue (@DelrayBeachFire) October 25, 2022

Fire rescue officials said three people were critically injured in the crash, and a fourth person person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.