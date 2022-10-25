Florida

3 Critically Injured in Fiery Crash on I-95 in Palm Beach County

Massive fire caused shutdown and delays on large stretch of I-95

Three people were critically injured and a fourth was also hospitalized after a crash caused a massive fire on Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County Tuesday.

The incident happened on I-95 near Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach.

Footage showed a tanker truck and at least two cars on fire near the median of the highway, with plumes of thick black smoke filling the air.

Multiple fire trucks responded to the scene and the roadway was completely shut down as crews worked to put out the flames.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue officials said they joined Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Boca Raton Fire in working to put out the fire.

Fire rescue officials said three people were critically injured in the crash, and a fourth person person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

