3 Family Members Die in Florida Hit and Run; Driver Sought

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Florida law enforcement searched Sunday for the hit-and-run driver who ran a red light and plowed into a car, killing a married couple and their teenage son.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened late Saturday in Palm Harbor, north of St. Petersburg.

A 2010 Nissan Versa containing Bruce Johnson, 65, his wife Lisa, 49, and their 18-year-old son, Glenworth, turned left onto a road and was struck from behind by a 2013 Buick Lacrosse that had run the light, the FHP said in a statement. That caused the Nissan to spin, ejecting the Johnsons, who were not wearing seat belts. They died at the scene.

The Buick's driver and passenger ran from crash, leaving the car behind.