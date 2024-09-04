Florida

3 found dead after fire engulfs mobile home in Fort Pierce

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of N. U.S. 1

By NBC6

Three people were found dead inside a mobile home that became engulfed in flames in Fort Pierce early Wednesday, officials said.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of N. U.S. 1.

St. Lucie Fire Department officials said when crews responded, the mobile home was 60% engulfed in fire.

Three people were able to get out safely but three others were found dead inside.

Their identities haven't been released.

Officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"We are still in the very early stages of this investigation and will provide more information as it becomes available," the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "Sheriff Keith Pearson and the men and women of the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by this tragic incident."

