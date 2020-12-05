3 Hospitalized After Shooting at Cutler Bay Shopping Center

Three people were hospitalized after a shooting Saturday at a shopping center in Cutler Bay.

A report of shots fired led police to the US 1 Discount Mall on South Dixie Highway, north of Marlin Road.

Miami-Dade police say an argument led to an exchange of gunfire, sending three men -- ages 18,19 and 52 -- to the hospital. One of them is said to be in critical condition.

Police say witnesses saw two red cars and two black cars speeding from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.