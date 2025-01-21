Miami

3 hurt after crash involving tour bus in downtown Miami: Authorities

Three people were hurt after a tour bus and other vehicles were involved in a crash on Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami on Tuesday, authorities said.

Authorities said about four cars were involved, but the circumstances of the crash were not immediately clear.

Police said a few people were bleeding from shattered glass, but no serious injuries were reported. Miami Fire Rescue said they took three people to the hospital.

A picture from the scene shows a Big Bus with a shattered front windshield, while aerial images captured it partly obscured by a large tree.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

