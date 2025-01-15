3 hurt in crash involving police cruiser in West Little River: Authorities

A crash involving a Miami Dade Schools Police Department (MDSPD) vehicle sent three people to the hospital Wednesday in West Little River, according to authorities.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they received reports about a traffic accident with a person possibly trapped inside the vehicle at 95th Street and NW 29th Avenue. But when they arrived, units found no entrapment.

The circumstances of the crash are not clear, but the fire department said three people were taken to local hospitals. NBC6 learned at the scene that a female officer was among those taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.

Video of the scene shows a red sedan making contact with the left side of the police cruiser as first responders investigated.

NW 95th Street between NW 29th and 27th avenues was blocked off. Drivers should take NW 103rd Street as an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.