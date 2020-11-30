3 Teens Injured in Brownsville Shooting

Three teens were injured in a shooting Monday evening in Brownsville, police said.

The Miami-Dade Police Department responded at around 7:30 p.m. to the 2200 block of Northwest 51 Street, where they found three male teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds.

An unknown subject approached them and opened fire, police said. The teens were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Two of the victims are 15 years old, and the third is 14, police said.

“This is a senseless and heinous shooting," said Miami-Dade Police Detective Kristopher Welch said.

Police urged anyone who knows anything about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Calls can be anonymous.

No further information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.