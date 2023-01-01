3 Killed, 2 Critically Injured in Fiery Crash on I-95 in Miami-Dade

Three people were killed and two others were critically injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade early Sunday, officials said.

The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. when a Nissan Altima that was traveling north on I-95 in the area of Northwest 95th Street lost control and collided with a Dodge Challenger, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

The Nissan then drove off the roadway onto a grassy area in the right shoulder where it crashed into a tree and became completely engulfed in flames.

There were five people in the Nissan and three of them died inside of vehicle, officials said. The other two passengers were possibly ejected from the vehicle onto the ground, the FHP said.

Those two passengers were transported to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Officials haven't released the identities of anyone involved, and the crash remains under investigation.

The northbound lanes of I-95 were shut down at Northwest 79 Street between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., but have since reopened.

This is a developing story. Please check back on NBC 6 for updates.