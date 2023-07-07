3 Miami TSA officers accused of stealing from airport passengers during screenings

Three Transportation Security Administration officers at Miami International Aiport were arrested after authorities said they were caught on camera stealing from passengers during security screenings.

Josue Gonzalez, 20, Elizabeth Fuster, 22, and Labarrius Williams, 33, were arrested Thursday at MIA on charges of organized scheme to defraud, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Josue Gonzalez, Elizabeth Fuster, Labarrius Williams

According to arrest reports, authorities started investigating thefts that had occurred at the airport's Security Checkpoint E.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Detectives discovered surveillance video showed the three officers distracting passengers as they were being screened so they could steal money from their belongings, the reports said.

In one case, video provided by TSA showed Williams and Gonzalez removing $600 from a passenger's wallet as the passenger was being screened, the reports said.

The three were observed in several similar incidents stealing from passengers, the reports said.

Fuster, Williams and Gonzalez were booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.