3 People Hospitalized After Weekend Shooting in NW Miami-Dade: Police

Miami Police officials say the shooting took place Saturday around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Northwest 6th Place and 55th Street, with two females being found shot at the scene

A shooting this weekend in Northwest Miami-Dade sent a total of three people to the hospital, including one man who walked in with injuries later connected to the incident.

Miami Police officials say the shooting took place Saturday around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Northwest 6th Place and 55th Street, with two females - including a six-year-old - being found shot at the scene.

Both victims were rushed to Ryder Trauma Center, where their conditions and identities weren’t released.

A short time later, a male victim arrived at Jackson Memorial Hospital with an apparent gunshot wound related to the incident. His condition also was not released.

Officials have not released any details on the shooting at this time.

