Miami-Dade

3 Police Officers to be Charged in Separate Incidents in Miami-Dade: State Attorney

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle expected to give further details Wednesday

By NBC 6

Getty Images

Three police officers with agencies in Miami-Dade County are set to be charged Wednesday in separate incidents, the State Attorney's Office announced.

An afternoon news conference is scheduled, with State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle expected to give further details.

She will be joined by FDLE Miami Special Agent in Charge Troy Walker along with Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez and Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt.

No information was given on the charges or the cases involved.

Local

