3 tropical waves are being monitored in the Atlantic with potential for further development: NHC

By Chelsea Ambriz

NBC Universal, Inc.

In the tropics there are three areas that are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

The low off the coast of Texas remains with a low chance of developing, but tropical moisture is still impacting the Gulf coast states.

There are three tropical waves between the Lesser Antilles and the Cabo Verde islands but only two of them are being watched by NHC.

They both have a medium chance for development in the long range forecast at this point.

The one moving into the Caribbean, models are not getting a good handle on it just yet because no low has actually developed just yet.

Tropical moisture will move west regardless of development but there is still a lot of uncertainty.

If a depression develops it would be until late week or even the weekend.

The area of interest closer to the Cabo Verde islands has a medium chance of development but this one doesn’t look to track into the Caribbean in the immediate future.

This area though, might see a tropical depression develop within the next few days.

