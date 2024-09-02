3 tropical waves are being monitored in the Atlantic with potential for further development: NHC

In the tropics there are three areas that are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

The low off the coast of Texas remains with a low chance of developing, but tropical moisture is still impacting the Gulf coast states.

The low off the coast of TX is being monitored by the NHC but has a low chance of development as it meanders!



There are 3 additional tropical waves in the Atlantic but only 2 are being monitored. Both areas have a medium chance for development at this time. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/E3lxIhfLGl — Chelsea Ambriz (@ChelseaAmbrizTV) September 2, 2024

There are three tropical waves between the Lesser Antilles and the Cabo Verde islands but only two of them are being watched by NHC.

They both have a medium chance for development in the long range forecast at this point.

The one moving into the Caribbean, models are not getting a good handle on it just yet because no low has actually developed just yet.

Tropical moisture will move west regardless of development but there is still a lot of uncertainty.

If a depression develops it would be until late week or even the weekend.

The area of interest closer to the Cabo Verde islands has a medium chance of development but this one doesn’t look to track into the Caribbean in the immediate future.

This area though, might see a tropical depression develop within the next few days.