3-year-old and woman critical, 2 others injured in North Lauderdale house fire

A 3-year-old girl and a woman were critically injured and two other people were also hospitalized after a fire swept through a North Lauderdale home early Friday.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. at a home in the 8100 block of Southwest 11th Street.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue officials said firefighters found smoke and flames on the outside corner of the home.

As they battled the fire, crews found four victims at the home.

"The police was here at arrival, too, and they advised that there was some victims on the back side of the structure, and that’s when they pulled them out," North Lauderdale Fire Rescue Division Chief Nelson Canizares said.

Canizares said firefighters had to perform CPR on a 34-year-old woman before taking her to a local hospital in critical condition.

“One of our firefighters and our captains were able to pull out two victims and were able to save them and take them to the front of the house, and were able to initiate CPR on the mother and were able to pull out the 3-year-old daughter, as well," Canizares said.

Three other people were hospitalized, including the 3-year-old who was also critically injured.

The other two victims, a man in his 30s and a man in his 20s, were reportedly in stable condition.

The cause of the fire will be investigated, Canizares said.