$350K Bond for Tourist in Fatal I-95 Hit-and-Run in Broward

A tourist from Colombia was ordered held on $350,000 bond Friday, a day after his arrest in connection with a hit-and-run on Interstate 95 in Broward County that left a worker dead.

Victor Ocampo, 32, is facing several charges including vehicular homicide, reckless driving failure to remain at an accident involving death, driving with a suspended license, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, records show.

Ocampo's companion, 31-year-old Natalia Londono Mejia, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.

Broward Sheriff's Office

During court appearances Friday, Ocampo was ordered held on $350,000 bond and Mejia received a $20,000 bond. Both were appointed public defenders.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the hit-and-run happened around 3 a.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of I-95 south of the Sample Road exit in Pompano Beach.

The victim, a 37-year-old subcontractor for the Florida Department of Transportation was fixing a "Road Work Ahead" sign in the left shoulder of the highway when he was struck and killed by a Chevy Cruze that fled the scene.

The damaged car was later found by Fort Lauderdale Police at a Days Inn on W. Broward Boulevard.

Thanks to the quick response from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department as well as our Media partners and our Traffic Homicide investigators, we have located the vehicle involved in the fatal Hit and Run crash; that took place on I-95 northbound in the area of Sample Rd 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZPnfv6c5Tt — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) June 3, 2021

According to arrest reports, Ocampo and Mejia, who were on vacation and staying at the hotel, were seen by a witness getting out of the car.

When officers examined the car, they found it had a shattered window and blood splattered on it, and found orange fibers that could match a reflective vest the worker had been wearing, the reports said.

Ocampo and Mejia both denied being the driver of the car at the time of the crash but said they were in it at the time of the crash, the reports said.

But the reports said Ocampo had shards of glass on his clothes and person.