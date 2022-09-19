3rd Parties Selling DMV Appointments Add to Long Wait for Florida Driver's License

Recent video posted online by Only in Dade shows some of the chaos as lines continue to be long at DMV locations across South Florida.

NBC 6 has been looking into the issue and uncovered a big part of the problem are third-parties who are booking multiple appointments to sell for a profit.

It’s a simple case of supply and demand. Appointments are booked up months out and there are long lines for walk-ins, leaving taxpayers desperate to get in.

It didn’t take long for NBC 6 to find someone who purchased a DMV appointment. Virginia Montenegro said she paid $60 in cash because it was cheaper than continuing to pay for an Uber while she waited to get a new license.

"I buy my appointment," said Montenegro. "It’s very important, you know, like I need my license to go everywhere."

Other drivers who waited for months are appalled to hear about the loophole.

“That’s not good,” said Nukeya Gooden.

NBC 6 learned that these third parties use word of mouth to sell the appointments and accept cash and Venmo for payment. They are able to get drivers into the DMV in a matter of days instead of months.

In a statement the state said it’s aware and working to fix the problem.

"To address these issues, FLHSMV has increased its review of appointment requests and we began accepting walk-in customers alongside those with an appointment," the statement said.

And it said it is strategically deploying the Florida Licensing On Wheels units throughout the communities.

But, even drivers who decided to pay said that’s not enough, that the state needs to do more.

"They need to make it easy for people because like sometimes other people cannot pay $60,” said Montenegro. “I think they need to do something for everyone can come and have a license.”

NBC 6 is working to learn if this is illegal and reached out to the prosecutor’s office for guidance. We're waiting to hear back.