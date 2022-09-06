Need a New Florida Driver's License? Here's What to Do While You Wait

There's been a huge backup when it comes to renewing and getting a new Florida driver's license.

NBC 6 found appointments in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are booked until November. So if drivers don't plan way ahead of time, they could be waiting for up to two months for a new driver's license.

"That’s ridiculous how they work, something has to happen. Someone has to help get this problem resolved," said Veronica Moran, a Florida driver. “If the police stop me, they are going to give me a ticket. So how can I fix?”

Last month, Moran attempted to find a loophole and went down to Key Largo because she was told the offices there were less crowded.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

However, the Keys are now only serving Monroe County residents. Offices in Palm Beach County are serving only residents there as well.

A state spokesperson told NBC 6 that the cause of the backup is the influx of people moving to the Sunshine State.

In the meantime, drivers can request a temporary driving permit that extends the effective period of their license while they wait for their new one. Click here to apply.