4 Delray Beach firefighters placed on administrative leave after train crash

Four Delray Beach firefighters were placed on administrative leave days after a Brightline train hit a fire truck that drove onto tracks, injuring 15 people.

Delray Beach Fire Chief Ronald Martin announced Friday that effective immediately, Assistant Chief Kevin Green, Division Chief Todd Lynch, Captain Brian Fiorey, and Driver Engineer David Wyatt have been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the results of an internal investigation.

"The Delray Beach Fire Rescue Department is committed to transparency, professionalism, and the highest standards of public service," Martin said. "We will continue to cooperate fully with all investigative processes and remain dedicated to the safety and well-being of both our community and our firefighters."

Three firefighters and 12 passengers were injured Saturday when the fire truck, with its lights flashing, drove around rail crossing arms and into the path of the Brightline train after waiting for another train to pass.

The crash happened at 10:45 a.m. in crowded downtown Delray Beach. The shocking crash was caught on camera and left the fire truck severely damaged and on its side, and the front of the train smashed in.

The Delray Beach firefighters were hospitalized in stable condition, and the passengers had minor injuries.

"This is the time to examine where we might have fallen short in the past and make the tough decisions needed to ensure we don’t continue to do so," Martin said. "I am committed to implementing meaningful changes to strengthen our operations and taking the necessary steps to uphold the integrity of our department."

The Federal Railroad Administration will investigate.