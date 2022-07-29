4 Teens Ages 13-15 Shot Outside Apartment Complex in SW Miami-Dade: Police

Four teenagers were shot in a drive-by shooting in broad daylight at the Cutler Manor Apartment Complex on 216th Street in Southwest Miami-Dade, investigators said.

The victims ages ranged from 13 to 15.

“My neighbor just called me and said that my window was shot,” said a neighbor who did not reveal her name. “They were trying to see if I was in the apartment.”

“I just heard the shots and a couple of my customers got down,” said Charlie Williams, the owner of the nearby Cool Bear Ice Cream shop. “The shots were being fired over there and we heard people screaming.”

Three of the teens are expected to survive their injuries.

A fourth teen, who is 15-years-old, is in critical condition, but stable, at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

“Director [Alfredo] Ramirez was here on the scene, and he was talking to the investigators. He was irate at the fact that this was senseless, and that we could have had four teenagers dead at the apartments here simply because of the fact that somebody wanted to open fire,” said Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson, Alvaro Zabaleta.

Romania Dukes, founder of activist group Mothers Fighting for Justice, says her son was shot and killed at the same apartment complex several years ago.

“Enough is enough, this has to stop. How many more kids have to get shot? How many kids have to die?” Dukes said. “Here I am in the very same place where my son was murdered, ten steps away from where my son died in my arms.”

“Just this Saturday [Dukes] started a walk at this corner in order to get the awareness out to stop the violence, and here we are a week later and we have four teenagers shot,” said Zabaleta.

Police are working to confirm the details of the getaway car used in the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward.

You can remain anonymous by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS