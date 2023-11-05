4-year-old girl fighting for her life after being shot by brother with unsecured gun in Miami-Dade

A 4-year-old girl is in critical condition at Ryder Trauma Center after being shot by one of her brothers with an unsecured gun, according to Miami-Dade Police spokesperson.

It happened Sunday around 3:40 p.m. near Northwest 21st Avenue and Northwest 81st Street in West Little River.

Miami-Dade Crime Scene Investigators blocked off the area for several hours.

Miami-Dade Police spokesperson, Andre Martin, said four children ages 6, 4, 3 and 2 were in the home along with an adult at the time of the incident.

NBC6 spotted the moment the mother of the children was put in a patrol vehicle and taken to the hospital.

Police did not confirm who the gun belonged to nor where it was located when the child got a hold of it.

A State Attorney’s Office representative responded to the scene. Investigators are looking into whether anyone will face any charges.

Miami-Dade Police wants to remind the community to discuss safe firearm management with their children.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.