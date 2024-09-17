43 Cuban migrants in wooden fishing boat land in the Florida Keys: USBP

A group of 43 Cuban migrants landed in the Florida Keys on Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

The migrants arrived to Sombrero Beach in Marathon in a wooden fishing vessel, authorities said.

Their conditions and ages were not immediately available. The migrants were taken into custody.

"We appreciate the support from responding agencies," Chief Andrew Scharnweber said in a post on X.

Scharnweber shared a picture of the small boat, a vessel painted white and light blue with the word "Habana" in big lettering on the back.

Earlier today, 43 Cuban migrants were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody after making landfall in the Florida Keys. The group of migrants arrived on a wooden fishing vessel at Sombrero Beach in Marathon. We appreciate the support from responding agencies.#cuba #floridakeys pic.twitter.com/jW5JdZTRQM — Andrew Scharnweber (@USBPChiefMIP) September 17, 2024

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.