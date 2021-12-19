Royal Caribbean

48 Test Positive for COVID-19 Aboard Royal Caribbean Ship on Return to Miami

Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas returned to Miami with 48 cases of COVID-19 among guests and crew.

FILE - The Symphony of the Seas cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, in a Wednesday, May 20, 2020, file photo, in Miami. Cruise lines can soon begin trial voyages in U.S. waters. They'll have to carry some volunteer passengers, who will have to wear face masks and observe social distancing while on board. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave ship operators final technical guidelines Wednesday, May 5, 2021 for the trial runs.
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File

A Royal Caribbean ship returned to Miami on Saturday with 48 guests and crew members testing positive for COVID-19. 

The Symphony of the Seas ship set sail on Dec. 11 with 6,091 passengers, 95% of whom were fully vaccinated.

Royal Caribbean said in a statement that all crew members are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and tested weekly. 

To sail aboard Symphony of the Seas, travelers over age 12 must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and test negative before boarding.

Children not yet vaccinated must provide a negative PCR test prior to sailing and also test negative at the terminal prior to boarding. 

Of the 48 positive cases, 98% were fully vaccinated. The individuals were identified as a result of immediate contact tracing after a guest tested positive.

"Each person quickly went into quarantine," according to a statement from Royal Caribbean. "Everyone who tested positive was asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, and we continuously monitored their health."

Six guests were disembarked earlier in the cruise and transported home. The additional guests received assistance upon the ship's arrival on Saturday.

Future itineraries for the Symphony of the Seas ship have not been impacted by the incident. 

