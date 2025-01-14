5 charged in statewide retail theft ring targeting T.J. Maxx, Ulta Beauty and more

Five people have been charged in a statewide organized retail theft ring that targeted stores such as T.J. Maxx, Ulta Beauty, Burlington and Target and resulted in at least $400,000 in losses, prosecutors said.

Yordan Rayo-Correoso, Erick Igorra-Viera, Jose Jiklin Palmero Bazan, Tomas Baujin-Marrero and Yereslan Gonzalez-Padron face charges in connection with the ring, Attorney General Ashley Moody's office announced Monday.

According to investigators, the suspects committed more than 200 thefts in a 15-month period in 25 counties around the state.

They allegedly entered T.J. Maxx, Ulta Beauty, Burlington, Target, Bealls, Kohl's and other similar stores, removed anti-theft tags off of clothing, purses, shoes and other items, placed them in a suitcase or hamper, and walked out of the stores without paying.

The suspects intended to sell the stolen goods, investigators said.

All of the suspects face charges of organized retail theft, and some face charges of grand theft or unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

A fifth suspect is at large.