Crime and Courts

5 charged in statewide retail theft ring targeting T.J. Maxx, Ulta Beauty and more

According to investigators, the suspects committed more than 200 thefts in a 15-month period in 25 counties around the state.

By NBC6

Five people have been charged in a statewide organized retail theft ring that targeted stores such as T.J. Maxx, Ulta Beauty, Burlington and Target and resulted in at least $400,000 in losses, prosecutors said.

Yordan Rayo-Correoso, Erick Igorra-Viera, Jose Jiklin Palmero Bazan, Tomas Baujin-Marrero and Yereslan Gonzalez-Padron face charges in connection with the ring, Attorney General Ashley Moody's office announced Monday.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to investigators, the suspects committed more than 200 thefts in a 15-month period in 25 counties around the state.

They allegedly entered T.J. Maxx, Ulta Beauty, Burlington, Target, Bealls, Kohl's and other similar stores, removed anti-theft tags off of clothing, purses, shoes and other items, placed them in a suitcase or hamper, and walked out of the stores without paying.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The suspects intended to sell the stolen goods, investigators said.

All of the suspects face charges of organized retail theft, and some face charges of grand theft or unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

A fifth suspect is at large.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us