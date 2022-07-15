5-Month-Old Among 4 Kids Found Safe in Tamarac Home After Murder-Suicide

A 5-month-old was among four children found unharmed inside a Tamarac home where a man shot and killed a woman before turning the gun on himself, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the home in the 5800 block of Hampton Hills Boulevard early Thursday after receiving a 911 hang-up call.

Deputies were able to make contact with a child on the second floor before they entered the home and found the bodies of a man and woman on the kitchen floor.

Officials said Friday that it appears 39-year-old Russell Gardner shot the woman multiple times before he fatally shot himself.

Four children ranging in age from 5 months old to 11 years old were found in the home unharmed, officials said.

Authorities haven't released the name of the woman who was killed or said what possible relationship she or Gardner may have had with the children.

The shooting remains under investigation.

The incident happened not far from where a woman was found slain in her Tamarac apartment Wednesday. Officials said the incidents aren't related.