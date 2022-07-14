Man and Woman Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide Shooting in Tamarac

A man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide shooting in Tamarac Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at a home in the 5800 block of Hampton Hills Boulevard.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded after receiving a 911 hang-up call and found the bodies of the man and woman.

Four children were also found inside the home but were unharmed, officials said.

Authorities didn't release the identities of the man and woman, and said the incident remains under investigation.

The incident happened not far from where a woman was found murdered in her Tamarac apartment on Wednesday, but officials said the two aren't related.