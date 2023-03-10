5 People Found Shot to Death in Apparent Murder-Suicide at Miami Lakes Home

Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left five people dead at a Miami Lakes home Friday morning.

Miami-Dade Police said officers responded to the home in the 14800 block of Northwest 87th Court around 10 a.m. after receiving a call from a relative who was trying to find loved ones.

Officers met the relative and searched the outside of the home before they found an unlocked window, Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said.

Once inside the home, officers found a person dead from an apparent gunshot wound, Zabaleta said.

Officers continued searching the home and found a total of five people, two men and three women, dead from apparent gunshot wounds, Zabaleta said.

One man was dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Zabaleta said detectives are still working to identify the people and determine their relationship to each other.

"You can only imagine for the family members that were here that this is extremely tragic to be able to find five individuals that are in there lifeless," Zabaleta said.

No other details were immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.