Miami Lakes Murder-Suicide: What We Know About the 5 Dead

A woman and her adult son are among the five people killled in a murder-suicide shooting at a home in Miami Lakes, family members said.

Miami-Dade Police found all five people shot to death while performing a wellness check Friday morning at a home in the 14800 block of Northwest 87th Court.

Police believe a man killed four adults - another man and three women - before turning the gun on himself.

Police haven't released the identities of anyone involved but family members identified one of the people killed as 54-year-old Yohanka Aguilar.

Her son, 34-year-old Dhany Aguilar, is also dead after the incident, family members said.

It's unknown who the other victims are and what their possible relation is to Yohanka and Dhany Aguilar.