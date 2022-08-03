5 People Hospitalized After Drive-by Shooting in SW Miami-Dade: Police

Five people were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after being injured in what police called a drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. after officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 10000 block of Southwest 173rd Terrace.

Officers found three women with gunshot wounds, one man with a gunshot wound to his lower body and one man who was grazed in the head.

All four victims were transported to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

Investigators say the victims were standing outside when a black vehicle drove by and opened fire before fleeing the scene. Officials say there may have been two people inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.