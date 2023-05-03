5 People, Including Infant, Displaced After Fire at Plantation Apartment

Five people, including an infant, were displaced after a fire broke out inside of an apartment in Plantation Wednesday morning.

Plantation Fire Department officials said the fire started just after 5 a.m. at the complex located off Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 47th Avenue.

“All I really saw was smoke,” said David Abedje, who lives at the complex. “I was coughing a lot.”

Crews arrived and found an apartment on the first floor engulfed in flames, before the blaze spread to a second floor unit. The fire was quickly put out, but both apartment units were deemed unlivable.

Cherney Amhara / NBC6

“There were three adults and two small children, an infant as well. Thankfully they escaped,” said Lt. Aston Bright, the Plantation Fire Public Information Officer. “The fire moved very quickly through their ground floor apartment and it was completely engulfed when our crews arrived. It extended into the second floor apartment as well as the roof.”

“The lady underneath me was screaming because she has two kids and she thought they were inside,” said Abejide. “So that’s what I woke up to, I came outside to try and help her and we happened to get the kid with the Mickey Mouse, out.”

No injuries were reported. The State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire and the American Red Cross is assisting the family.

“I think the most important thing about a fire like this is that it happened at 5:17 in the morning, when people are sleeping,” said Bright. “So having fully functioning smoke detectors are life saving.”