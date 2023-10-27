5 tractor trailers completely destroyed after massive fire in Dania Beach

Broward Sheriff's Office firefighters battled a blaze Friday morning after several tractor trailers were engulfed in flames in the parking lot of a business in Dania Beach, officials said.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of T&M Truck & Trailer Repair Services located in the 2400 block of SW 32nd Street in Dania Beach.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames and five commercial vehicles fully engulfed, officials said.

Video of the scene shows massive flames coming from the trucks that were in close proximity to two businesses.

Officials said it took nearly 45 BSO firefighters to extinguish the flames.

Due to the heavy load of diesel fuel in the trucks and the confinement of the fire between two buildings, the fire took one hour to fully extinguish.

The five commercial vehicles were completely destroyed by the fire.

“I pulled in and another BSO officer pulled in right next to me and I saw the fire trucks and the tape from the police line. The damage is pretty extensive," said Lauren Barile, who works nearby. "I just thought it was the building, but it was actually the tractor trailers and cars that they have lined up on the side of the building.”

One firefighter was transported to a local area hospital with a minor back injury and is expected to be OK. No other injuries were reported.

After the fire was under control, officials said a BSO deputy who was on the scene assisting fired their gun at two dogs in self-defense.

“The owner of the dogs had left the gate slightly open and the dogs ran out. All of a sudden, I just start to hear some gunshots like pop, pop, pop," said Alexander Dones, who works nearby. "I look over and I see the cop, and it looked like warning shots, not like he was actually trying to hit the dog or anything, but he let off maybe five or six shots or so. The dogs went running back to the owner and that was really it.”

Officials said a person parked their car and somehow two dogs got loose and charged at the deputy and fire marshall. Deputies transported the dogs to Broward County Animal Care for treatment.

The Florida State Fire Marshal is investigating what may have caused the fire.