5-year-old hospitalized after being grazed by bullet in Plantation

A shooting in Planation left a five-year-old child hospitalized on Saturday night.

It reportedly happened while the child's 20-year-old mother was driving along West Sunrise Boulevard around 10:15 p.m, according Detective Robert Rettig with the Plantation Police Department.

Detective Rettig explained that the mother was shot at multiple times and that her five-year-old was grazed by a bullet.

The child was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are pursuing possible leads, but no further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.