6 Hospitalized After Tank Ruptures in Ceiling at Seminole Classic Casino

Six people were hospitalized and 20 others treated for minor injuries after a tank ruptured in the ceiling at Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood Monday morning, officials said.

The incident happened shortly before 10 a.m. at the casino at 4150 N. State Road 7.

Fire rescue crews responded and could be seen attending to the victims outside the casino entrance.

RAW: Fire rescue crews respond after some equipment fell through a roof at Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood, causing multiple injuries.

Seminole Tribe spokesman Gary Bitner initially said a mechanical unit had fallen through the roof and into the building. He later said that maintenance was being performed on a fire suppression system inside the building when a gas tank that's part of the system ruptured.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, Bitner said.

Investigators are looking into the exact cause of the incident.

No other information was immediately known.

