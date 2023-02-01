6 in Custody After Human Smuggling Boat Found Near Haulover Park: Border Patrol

Six migrants were taken into custody after a human smuggling boat was found early Wednesday morning in the waters near Haulover Park, U.S. Border Patrol officials said

Officials said they intercepted a vessel earlier in the morning, but a second vessel may have been located as well near the park in the 10800 block of Collins Avenue.

Officials said six people, two men and four women, were taken into custody. One of the women was taken to an area hospital.

Three of the migrants were from China, two were from the Dominican Republic and one was from Haiti, officials said.

Officials tweeted photos of the vessel, a twin-engine boat.

Miami, FL: Earlier today, U.S. Border Patrol agents & LE partners responded to a maritime smuggling event & encountered 6 migrants of mixed nationalities (3- China, 1- Haiti, 2- Dominican Republic). Event is under investigation.#breaking #MiamiBeach #florida #cbp @CBPFlorida pic.twitter.com/Bd8dyKGQ5v — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) February 1, 2023

On Tuesday, Border Patrol officials said a large sailboat was found near Lake Worth with 23 migrants from Haiti aboard.

One suspected smuggler was arrested and will be prosecuted, officials said.

Sailboat smuggling..!! Yesterday, @CBPAMORegDirSE agents, along with partners from @USBPChiefMIP and @USCGSoutheast interdicted this vessel near Lake Worth and encountered 23 migrants from Haiti. One suspected smuggler was arrested and will be prosecuted by #USBP and @HSI_Miami pic.twitter.com/fRAiA923CV — CBP AMO Regional Director SE (@CBPAMORegDirSE) February 1, 2023

