6 Surfside Rescue Workers Test Positive For Covid-19

Search and rescue crews have been dealing with many challenges at the site of the Surfside condo collapse from the large amount of debris, unsafe building conditions, weather, not to mention the emotional toll.

Now, a new challenge faces these brave men and women.

Officials confirmed that six of the hundreds of rescue workers digging through the rubble have now tested positive for Covid-19.

The workers are firefighters from a Florida rescue team outside Miami-Dade County who have been helping with the search.

Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky made the announcement Saturday morning and also said that contact tracing is being done to make sure it hasn’t spread to anyone else.

"We do have our medical procedures in place and unfortunately this is another challenge, but something that we been dealing with for over the past year in regards to the medical field and our first responders, responding and managing throughout covid," Cominsky said. "We remain within that protocol in this circumstance, where we isolate. We go through a process. That task force has also now been demobilized."

Officials say that besides those six cases, no else has tested positive.