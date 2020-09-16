6 Things to Know – Concerns Grow as Census Deadline Approaches, Miami Heat Come Back to Win Game 1

It’s Wednesday, September 16th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A man was rushed to the hospital after he was injured in a shooting on Interstate 95 in South Florida Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the southbound lanes of the highway near Hallandale Beach Boulevard. Florida Highway Patrol officials said the 25-year-old man was shot in the back. He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in serious condition but was expected to survive. Authorities are investigating a motive for the shooting but said it could be a possible road rage case, and said they're searching for a suspect who was in a dark-colored vehicle with a temporary tag.

No. 2 - The superintendent of Broward County Public Schools is recommending the physical reopening of schools for Oct. 5.

Superintendent Robert Runcie announced his recommendation during a virtual school board meeting Tuesday morning. Runcie said recent downward trends in coronavirus figures and other factors are making the return to in-person learning safer. All teaching and learning has been done virtually since the county's school year began on Aug. 19, with some teachers choosing to instruct from their classrooms and others from their homes.

No. 3 - There are only two weeks left for people to fill out their 2020 census forms, which could determine the fate of billions of dollars for the state of Florida.

But NBC 6 Investigators found census workers are running into problems: from unruly neighbors to restrictions placed on buildings and gated communities to stop the spread of the coronavirus. NBC 6 watched a local census worker going door to door in Miami. At one point, a man told the worker “I don’t want this” while throwing the census form on the driveway. “Get it out of here.” To see what other problems census workers are running into, click here for a report from NBC 6 investigator Phil Prazan.

No. 4 - Jayson Tatum thought he had a dunk to tie the game. Bam Adebayo had other ideas — and in the biggest moment of his young NBA career, Miami’s All-Star big man more than rose to the occasion.

Jimmy Butler’s three-point play with 12 seconds left put Miami ahead for good, Adebayo finished it off with a stunning rejection of Tatum at the rim on the ensuing Boston possession, and the Heat struck first in the Eastern Conference finals with a 117-114 win in Game 1 on Tuesday night. The Heat were down by 13 in the opening minutes, down by 14 in the final quarter and felt like a bad call took the lead from them in the final seconds. They found a way in overtime, improving to an NBA-best 9-1 so far in these playoffs.

No. 5 - A newly strengthened Hurricane Sally pummeled the Florida Panhandle and south Alabama with sideways rain, beach-covering storm surges, strong winds and power outages early Wednesday, moving toward shore at an agonizingly slow pace that promised a drawn out drenching and possible record floods.

Some 150,000 homes and businesses had lost electricity by early Wednesday, according to the poweroutage.us site. A curfew was called in the coastal Alabama city of Gulf Shores due to life-threatening conditions. In the Panhandle's Escambia County, Chief Sheriff's Deputy Chip Simmons vowed to keep deputies out with residents as long as physically possible. Landfall was expected on the northern Gulf Coast early Wednesday. A National Hurricane Center forecast map showed a possible landfall between Alabama's Mobile Bay and the Panhandle.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida can expect a drier middle of the week ahead of rain chances picking up across the area by this weekend. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.