6 Things to Know – Coronavirus Concerns in Florida, Voters Head to the Polls on Super Tuesday

No. 1 - Dozens of people in Florida were being monitored for potential coronavirus after two people became the first in the state to test positive for the virus.

Officials with the Florida Department of Health said Monday that the CDC had confirmed the two cases of COVID-19 in the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state was monitoring 184 people for COVID-19. As on Monday, a total of 23 people have been tested in the state, including the two positive cases, 15 that came back negative, and six that were awaiting results.

No. 2 - Six people have now died from coronavirus in Washington state, health officials said Monday as local leaders said they would purchase a motel to use as a hospital and provide housing for vulnerable homeless people amid outbreak fears.

Researchers said earlier the COVID-19 virus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in the state, and experts said more cases would likely be reported in Washington, Oregon and California as testing ramps up. The first U.S. case was a Washington state man who had visited China, where the virus first emerged, but several recent cases in the U.S. have had no known connection to travelers.

No. 3 - At least two tornadoes touched down early Tuesday in central Tennessee, including one that ripped across downtown Nashville and caused about 40 buildings to collapse around the city, police said as they searched for injured people.

Authorities pleaded with people to stay indoors, at least until daybreak could reveal the dangers of a landscape littered with blown-down walls and roofs, snapped power lines and huge broken trees. Some schools already closed for Super Tuesday voting will be kept closed for another week or more to handle repairs.

No. 4 - Fourteen states and one U.S. territory will hold "Super Tuesday" primaries or caucuses on March 3. The elections will award 1,344 delegates for the Democratic presidential candidates, more than a third of the total up for grabs before the party's convention in July.

NBC News will provide complete coverage as results come in starting at 8 p.m. followed by the NBC 6 News at 11 p.m. with a complete recap and a preview of Florida's primaries in two weeks.

No. 5 – One day before Super Tuesday, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg united behind Joe Biden's presidential bid on Monday as the Democratic Party's moderate wing scrambled to boost the former vice president.

The urgency of the moment reflected deep concerns from the Democratic establishment that Bernie Sanders, a polarizing progressive, was positioned to seize a significant delegate lead when 14 states, one U.S. territory vote on Tuesday.

Klobuchar suspended her campaign and endorsed Biden Monday, a day after Buttigieg announced his exit.

Weatherwise, South Florida's warming trend continues Tuesday with dry conditions throughout the day and possible record temperatures by the middle of the week.