6 Things to Know – Foggy Morning Across South Florida, 3 Children Killed in Miami House Fire

It’s Tuesday, December 31st – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - Much of South Florida is under a dense fog advisory until 8am EST. Slow down and do not use your high beams. A weak front arrives later this morning and this will usher in a fantastic afternoon and evening. Most importantly, no rain tonight as we celebrate New Year’s Eve. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for First Alert Doppler 6000 and push alerts on any severe weather.

No. 2 - Three children were killed and a fourth was hospitalized along with two adults and a firefighter after crews battled a fire at a house in Miami Monday, officials said.

Responding firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the home in the 3600 block of Northwest 18th Terrace, Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said. The four children were pulled from the home and rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Officials later confirmed that three of the children had died.

No. 3 - Crews responded to two new sewer main breaks Monday in Fort Lauderdale, according to city officials.

The sewer main breaks are affecting the areas of Northeast 5th Street near Northeast 16th Avenue in Victoria Park, as well as at Northeast 36th Street east of Bayview Drive in Coral Ridge Country Club Estates. The break at Victoria Park happened to the same 16-inch pipe that broke on Friday. The current break is located east of the earlier break.

No. 4 - Lamical Perine scored on a 61-yard run in the opening minute and didn't stop until he climbed onto a platform for the postgame ceremony to receive the Orange Bowl's most valuable player trophy.

Perine totaled 181 yards rushing and receiving with three touchdowns Monday to help No. 6 Florida beat Virginia 36-28. The win means the Gators (11-2) will likely finish in the Top 10 in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2008-09.

No. 5 - Thousands will gather in Bayfront Park to watch the Big Orange Rise to the top of the Intercontinental hotel Tuesday night.

There will be fireworks to kick off the New Year at this free event, but space will be limited.

No. 6 - Davie Police Department wants to remind people that Florida law prohibits the recreational use of a fireworks beyond "sparkler-types".

If there is a firework incident or complaint - you are urged to call the Davie Police Firework Hotline.