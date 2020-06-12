6 Things to Know – GOP Bringing Convention to Florida, Unemployment Issues for People of Color

It’s Friday, June 12th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - South Florida will be able to test their luck starting Friday as casinos across the area reopen their doors months after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hard Rock, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek and Seminole Classic Casino are all set to open at noon. Broward County officials also moved up the date for all its casinos to reopen by Friday. A number of safety and social distancing measures will be in place at the Seminole casinos. Click for a complete list of what you need to know before you plan that trip.

No. 2 - The protester shot by a rubber bullet during a racial justice demonstration in Fort Lauderdale last month wants to talk with police to make future protests safer.

Fort Lauderdale Police have launched an internal affairs investigation and LaToya Ratlieff has hired lawyers in case they decide to move forward with a lawsuit. Speaking Thursday, Ratlieff said she wants answers, like which police officer fired the “rubber bullet” and was there an order given. Click here to see more of what she said to NBC 6 reporter Phil Prazen.

No. 3 - Jacksonville has been picked to host the GOP celebration marking President Donald Trump’s acceptance of his party’s nomination to run for reelection, the Republican National Committee chairwoman said Thursday.

Ronna McDaniel on Wednesday said she made clear that Jacksonville was the favorite after Charlotte, North Carolina, the official host of this summer's Republican National Convention, balked at promising Trump a full-blown convention free from social distancing measures during the coronavirus pandemic. Many Jacksonville hotel rooms have already been blocked off for late August — a week after the state’s Aug. 18 primary.

No. 4 - A group of Florida state lawmakers discussed the impact COVID-19 unemployment is having on people of color at a virtual meeting Thursday.

The discussion included Florida Senate Minority Leader Audrey Gibson, State Senator Victor Torres, State Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez and others. The May 2020 Job Report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows Latino, Black, and Asian unemployment rates are higher than the national average. Click here for the complete story from NBC 6 consumer investigator Sasha Jones.

No. 5 - On Friday, mourners will remember the tragic day four years ago when 49 people lost their lives after a shooting inside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

Gunman Omar Mateen was killed after a three-hour standoff with SWAT team members on June 12, 2016, during Latin night at the popular LGBTQ club. Mateen had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State. At the time, the Pulse massacre was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered a moment of silence and state flags to be flown at half-staff on Friday. The governor also declared the day Pulse Remembrance Day.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, rain chances are low across South Florida to end the work week, but you’ll need that umbrella with wet weather returning this weekend. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.