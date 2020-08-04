6 Things to Know – Isaias Makes Landfall in Carolinas, Medical Worker Could Lose Hands From COVID-19

It’s Tuesday, August 4th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - People with coronavirus symptoms and anyone over 65 will soon be able to get almost immediate results at two South Florida testing sites.

Marlins Park and Hard Rock Stadium COVID-19 testing sites will be offering antigen testing results in 15 minutes for those two groups of people starting this week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday. DeSantis said both sites will still offer a lane for traditional testing for asymptomatic people, but with a longer delay in results.

No. 2 - A missing two-week-old child was found safe outside the Orlando area after an Amber Alert was issued by South Florida police Monday evening.

According to Coconut Creek Police, 19-day-old Joshua Quinteron was found near Apopka, Florida after last being seen near the 4900 block of Fisherman's Drive in Coconut Creek. The child's father, 17-year-old Jonathan Garcia, was taken into custody. Witnesses told police Garcia was seen shaking and hitting the child as he ran away. Investigators determined Quinteron's father called an Uber in Oakland Park while fleeing.

No. 3 - Hurricane Isaias has been downgraded down to a tropical storm after making landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, according to an official with the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane had touched down just after 11 p.m. on Monday with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm could continue to bring down trees and cause power outages as it moves north along the mid-Atlantic and New England coastline. Duke Energy reported hundreds of thousands of power outages as heavy rains and winds battered areas including Wrightsville, Kure, and Carolina beaches in Wilmington, North Carolina.

No. 4 - The Miami Marlins will head back to the field Tuesday for four games in three days against the Baltimore Orioles, a team they were scheduled to play last week before a coronavirus outbreak on the team caused a delay.

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter says his players let up and paid a price, blaming the team's COVID-19 outbreak on a collective false sense of security that made the Marlins lax about social distancing and wearing masks. Infected were 21 members of the traveling party, including at least 18 players. None is seriously ill, Jeter said, and he expects all to return this season.

No. 5 - Rosa Felipe, a beloved healthcare worker at Jackson Memorial Hospital, is facing the possibility of losing her hands after a nearly five month long battle with the coronavirus.

Felipe was one of the first people to be diagnosed wit the virus on March 9th. She says her work in Electroencephalography at the hospital put her at great risk. Her patients were in need of immediate brain activity tests, leaving no time to test patients. Despite underlying medical conditions, the mother of two's family says she is winning the battle with COVID, but she may lose her hands due to treatment complications. Click here to see what Rosa and her family had to say in a report from NBC 6’s Arlene Borenstein.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida will be dodging raindrops throughout Tuesday with isolated morning showers getting heavier by the afternoon. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.