6 Things to Know: Officials Aim to Reform South Beach, Dolphins Continue Push to Playoffs

It’s Monday, December 7th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Miami Beach wants to take back control of the famed South Beach section of town - and city commissioners have already approved several new proposals that would affect local businesses in hopes of reforming the entertainment district.

In a special meeting, Mayor Dan Gelber and commissioners discussed the future of the area, including the idea of converting it into the ‘Art Deco cultural district.’ Friday, commissioners gave preliminary approval to a proposal that would limit loud music after 2 a.m. Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements gave a detailed crime report that shows South Beach accounts for about 58 percent of all citywide calls for service over the last three years. Most cases have occurred near Ocean Dive near 9th and 10th Street as well as Washington and Collins Avenues.

No. 2 - The mother of a 2-year-old girl who went missing in Wilton Manors on Sunday has been arrested after the child was safely located by authorities.

According to Wilton Manors Police, 29-year-old Christine Ammon was charged with violating a court order. Police found her with her daughter, Stella Victoria Turley, at around 1:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of northeast 17th Way in Fort Lauderdale. Investigators say Ammon does not have custody of the child. She allegedly left with her daughter early Sunday morning after arriving at her place of residence. Authorities say Turley was found in good health and has been reunited with her father.

No. 3 - Former New York City mayor and current lawyer for the president has tested positive for the coronavirus, President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon.

Giuliani's son, Andrew, a special assistant to the president who tested positive for the virus back on Nov. 20, tweeted that his father was "resting, getting great care and feeling well." Trump himself did not elaborate on any specifics of Giuliani's condition or whether the 76-year-old was experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News. He wrote on Twitter late Sunday saying he's "getting great care and feeling good."

No. 4 - A homeless man from Miami Lakes was reunited with his stolen dog Saturday evening, days after several members of the community rallied together to help the man recover his pet.

Five-year-old Sky Dim was dropped off by an unknown individual late Saturday night, according to Pedro. He said he feels whole once again. The Chihuahua mix was originally stolen from its leash at around 8 a.m. Wednesday near Northwest 67th Avenue near the Palmetto. The news eventually reached members of the community which spawned a social media blitz.

No. 5 - Amid all the punches and shoving and five ejections was Tua Tagovailoa’s best stretch yet as an NFL quarterback.

The rookie returned from a thumb injury that forced him to miss one game and led three third-quarter scoring drives to help the Miami Dolphins rally past the Cincinnati Bengals 19-7 Sunday in a game that included a benches-clearing confrontation and other after-the-whistle unpleasantries. The Dolphins (8-4) won for the seventh time in eight games to achieve their best 12-game record since 2003. Tagovailoa threw for 167 yards in the pivotal third quarter, when the Dolphins rallied from a 7-6 halftime deficit to mount three scoring drives.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida will be dodging raindrops for the early part of Monday morning before clearing skies bring in some cooler temperatures. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.

