6 Things to Know: Super Bowl Streaker Recounts Prank, Hacker Tries to Taint City's Water Supply

It’s Tuesday, February 9th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Miami Beach residents are voicing their safety concerns after several recent violent crimes including a brutal stabbing and a triple shooting on busy city streets.

Miami Beach commissioners are hosting a virtual town hall Monday evening to discuss South Beach safety. Friday's stabbing came on the heels of the triple shooting the weekend before which already had people who live and work on South Beach on edge. In the days since, police have stepped up patrols, even putting a task force on the streets this past weekend to send a message that the city won't stand it.

No. 2 - A hacker gained unauthorized entry into a remote access software system shared by workers at a Florida city's water treatment plant in an unsuccessful attempt to fill the water supply with a potentially harmful chemical, authorities said.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

An unknown suspect breached a computer system for the city of Oldsmar's water treatment plant on Friday and briefly increased the amount of sodium hydroxide from 100 parts per million to 11,100 parts per million, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said during a news conference Monday. Sodium hydroxide, also called lye, is used to treat water acidity but the compound is also found in cleaning supplies such as soaps and drain cleaners. It can cause irritation, burns and other complications in larger quantities.

No. 3 - The Senate launches Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial on Tuesday, with lawyers for the former president insisting he is not guilty of inciting mob violence at the Capitol to overturn the election.

Trump faces a sole charge of incitement to insurrection over the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, an attack that stunned the nation and the world after he encouraged a rally crowd to “fight like hell” for his presidency. Rioters stormed the building trying to stop the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. No witnesses are expected to be called, in part because the senators sworn as jurors will be presented with graphic videos of the scenes they witnessed that day, forced to flee for safety. NBC News will provide live coverage of the trial starting at 1 p.m.

No. 4 - South Florida passengers will soon have new destinations to fly non-stop to from Miami International Airport.

The new service from Miami to Tel Aviv begins this summer as well as the first flight from Miami to Surinam. Vasu Raja, American Airlines' Chief Revenue Officer, joined Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to announce the new flight destinations Monday afternoon. The American Airlines leader also announced new non-stop flights to Little Rock, Portland, Maine, and expanded flight service to Latin America and the Caribbean, which would start in April. Last week, American Airlines announced that about 13,000 of their employees were at risk of being furloughed once a U.S. aid package expired in the spring.

No. 5 - As the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LV was winding down, Yuri Andrade was revving up for a law-breaking stunt.

The scantily-clad streaker sprinted onto the field, in a classic Florida man moment. Andrade, who was raised in Boca Raton, made headlines for the stunt with his revealing fashion choice of a bright pink one-piece bathing suit. The 31-year-old says his motivation was to increase traffic to his friend's X-rated prank website. To hear more about his moment of fame and why it attracted a response from one international star from Miami, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Amanda Plasencia.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, a dense fog advisory remains for inland part of South Florida before the hot temperatures make their return with no rain in sight. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.