6 Things to Know: Tax Deadline Postponed One Month, Victim Speaks After Man Exposes Himself at Bank

It’s Thursday, March 18th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Two sites for vaccinations run by FEMA will be moving to new locations in Miami-Dade County starting Thursday.

From March 18th to Tuesday, March 23rd these sites will now relocate to the following locations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Charles Hadley Park at 1350 NW 50th Street

South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center at 10950 SW 211th Street

Officials have not said if they will stay at these sites or move again next week.

No. 2 - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that the vaccine eligibility age could be lowered to 55 in Florida "some time in March."

Speaking at a Covid-19 vaccination site in Palm Harbor, DeSantis said that the demand for vaccine doses had begun to "teeter out" among the 65+ age group. The governor also noted that there is no more stock of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming to Florida "for the foreseeable future." Nonetheless, he added that the state should be able to lower age eligibility for the vaccine to 55 some time this month.

No. 3 - A South Florida mother recalled how scared she felt the night a man exposed himself to her and her daughter and began masturbating while they were at work.

On Jan. 20 at around 8:45 p.m., Elia Ayala and her 15-year-old daughter were cleaning the inside of TD Bank on West Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderhill. Police say that’s when a man walked in pretending to use the ATM. Within seconds, Ayala says he pulled down his pants and started masturbating while staring at her and her daughter. The disturbing encounter went on for about two minutes. Anyone with more information should call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

No. 4 - The IRS and Treasury Department will postpone the April 15 tax-filing deadline to May 17, the agencies announced Wednesday.

In addition, taxpayers can also delay payment of any money owed the IRS until May 17. If payers still need more time to submit their returns, they can request an extension (but not taxes owed) until Oct. 15 by filing Form 4868. The extended deadline applies only to federal income returns and taxes, meaning that taxpayers will need to check to see if due dates for state taxes have been changed. Not all states follow the same filing deadline as the federal government. The IRS will provide more guidance on the extended filing season in the coming days, the tax collector said.

No. 5 - With named storms coming earlier and more often in warmer waters, the Atlantic hurricane season is going through some changes with meteorologists ditching the Greek alphabet during busy years.

Starting this year, if there are more than 21 Atlantic storms, the next storms will come from a new supplemental list headed by Adria, Braylen, Caridad and Deshawn and ending with Will. There's a new back-up list for the Eastern Pacific that runs from Aidan and Bruna to Zoe. Meanwhile, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration is recalculating just what constitutes an average hurricane season. If it follows the usual 30-year update model, the new “normal” season would have 19% more named storms and major hurricanes. And prominent hurricane experts want meteorologists to rethink how they warn people about wetter, nastier storms in a warming world.

No. 6 – Weatherwise, South Florida will see temperatures rising to end the work week, but wet weather and cooler temps could arrive by the weekend.