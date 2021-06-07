6 Things to Know: Major Boxing Returns to South Florida, Man Throws Infant at Deputies After Chase

It’s Monday, June 7th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - An early morning shooting near a major Miami-Dade military base left three people dead and three others rushed to area hospitals.

The shooting took place just before 2 a.m. inside of an apartment complex near Southwest 126th Court and 282nd Street, near the Homestead Air Reserve Base. Police say two people were found dead at the scene, including both a 38-year-old female victim and 15-year-old male. The suspect shooter, a 42-year-old man who police later said was the victim's boyfriend, was later found dead inside the complex after police attempted to negotiate with him. Three other victims - ages 18, 16 and 11 - were rushed to area hospitals with the 11-year-old female in critical condition and the 16-year-old male in stable condition at Kendall Regional Medical Center.

No. 2 - Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left a corrections officer among three dead in Southwest Miami-Dade after a grad party.

The Florida Department of Corrections has confirmed that Correctional Officer Tyleisha Taylor, who had been with the Dade Correctional Institution since January 2020, was the officer who was killed. MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez said the shooting took place inside a strip mall parking lot near the intersection of SW 104th Street and 109th Court. Ramirez said at least one vehicle, identified as a red Toyota Camry, pulled into the parking lot near where the party took place and began opening fire. Five other people were shot and driven to area hospitals.

No. 3 - Thousands flocked to Miami from all over the world for Bitcoin 2021, billed as the largest crypto event in history. The conference was also Wynwood’s first big event since the pandemic started.

On day two of the festivities Saturday, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins gave the opening remarks to a sold-out crowd. City of Miami officials welcomed the conference with open arms, in hopes of becoming the newest big tech hot spot. County leaders have also created a task force to look into how residents could use cryptocurrency as a form payment for taxes, fees and services. One of the most anticipated events of the conference was a demo by skateboarding icon Tony Hawk, who gave one of the keynotes on Bitcoin and skateboarding as countercultures that have gone mainstream.

No. 4 - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man along Florida’s Treasure Coast who they say threw an infant at them after leading deputies on a chase last month.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reported the incident took place May 26th in Indian River County, when deputies tried to stop 32-year-old John James III after he was seen speeding near Vero Beach. Dashcam video showed James fleeing in a white SUV, striking the front of a detective’s vehicle and dodging roadblocks before entering an apartment complex. Deputies boxed in the vehicle James was driving, after which he got out and threw the two-month-old infant at a deputy. James continued running and was eventually taken to the ground by deputies. An arrest report said he kicked and bit several deputies as they tried to take him into custody.

No. 5 - The second baby for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is officially here: Meghan gave birth to a healthy girl on Friday.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan said Sunday the couple welcomed their child Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor at 11:40 a.m. Their daughter weighed in at 7 lbs, 11 oz. She was born "in the trusted care of the doctors and staff" at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. Her first name, Lilibet, is a nod to Her Majesty The Queen's nickname. Her middle name is in honor of her grandmother and Harry's mother. The baby is the eighth in line to the British throne.

No. 6 - Floyd Mayweather Jr. outclassed YouTube personality Logan Paul but couldn’t stop him inside the distance.

Mayweather and Paul boxed an eight-round exhibition Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium. With the bout not being scored, no winner was declared. The 44-year-old Mayweather used the ring skills that propelled him to world titles in five divisions and a 50-0 career record to frustrate Paul with solid lead and counter shots. Post-fight punch stats showed Mayweather comfortably ahead on total and power shots. After the fight, Paul celebrated the accomplishment of going the distance against Mayweather.