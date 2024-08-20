64-year-old man on scooter hit by car in Miami: Fire rescue

A 64-year-old man on a scooter was hit by a car in Miami Tuesday morning, City of Miami Fire Rescue said.

The crash happened on Coral Way and SW 27th Avenue.

Miami fire rescue said they found the man had been thrown from the scooter, and they took him in critical condition with multiple injuries to Ryder Trauma Center.

The vehicle appeared to stay at the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.