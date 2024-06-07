7-Eleven roof collapses, hits car with people inside near Orlando

Severe weather collapsed the roof of a 7-Eleven that then fell onto a car with people inside near Orlando on Thursday.

The damage could be seen at Howell Branch Road and SR 436 in Casselberry, about 10 miles north of downtown Orlando.

https://x.com/scfdpio/status/1798877484437639654

The occupants of the vehicle were not hurt and all gas pumps were shut off quickly to avoid fire, the Seminole County Fire Department said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Severe thunderstorms and a tornado warning had been issued Thursday across Central Florida counties, NBC affiliate WESH reported.