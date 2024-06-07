Seminole County

7-Eleven roof collapses, hits car with people inside near Orlando

The damage could be seen at Howell Branch Road and SR 436 in Casselberry

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Severe weather collapsed the roof of a 7-Eleven that then fell onto a car with people inside near Orlando on Thursday. 

The damage could be seen at Howell Branch Road and SR 436 in Casselberry, about 10 miles north of downtown Orlando. 

https://x.com/scfdpio/status/1798877484437639654

The occupants of the vehicle were not hurt and all gas pumps were shut off quickly to avoid fire, the Seminole County Fire Department said. 

Severe thunderstorms and a tornado warning had been issued Thursday across Central Florida counties, NBC affiliate WESH reported.

This article tagged under:

Seminole CountyOrlandosevere weatherSevere Storms
