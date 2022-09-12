78 Cuban Migrants Arrive in Florida Keys in 5 Separate Weekend Landings

Nearly 80 Cuban migrants were taken into custody after multiple landings in the Florida Keys this weekend, officials said.

The 78 migrants made landfall in rustic vessels in five separate landings in the Keys, U.S. Border Patrol officials said.

Over the weekend, U.S. Border Patrol agents along with support from law enforcement partners responded to 5 migrant landings in the Florida Keys. 78 Cuban migrants were taken into custody after making landfall on rustic vessels. #Mondaymorning #florida #news pic.twitter.com/fYpcenZryx — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) September 12, 2022

On Friday, 12 men and three women made landfall in Islamorada, officials said.

#Friday: 15 Cuban migrants were taken into #BorderPatrol custody after making landfall on a rustic vessel in Islamorada #Florida this morning. There are 12 adult males & 3 adult females in the group. No injuries were reported from the scene. pic.twitter.com/Lqc2Pgt9HI — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) September 9, 2022

Early Saturday, U.S. Coast Guard crews stopped a vessel from illegally entering the country about 40 miles south of Islamorada.

On Sunday, the Coast Guard said 50 people were sent back to the island after making the dangerous sea journey.

"Making this trip is filled with uncertainty and great risk to loss of life," said Coast Guard Petty Officer Nicole J Groll. "Don't leave your families and loved in pain wondering where you are, use a safe and legal means of coming to the U.S."

Coast Guard officials said they've stopped nearly 5,500 Cubans this year, the most since 2016.