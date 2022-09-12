78 Cuban Migrants Arrive in Florida Keys in 5 Separate Weekend Landings

Nearly 80 Cuban migrants were taken into custody after multiple landings in the Florida Keys this weekend, officials said.
The 78 migrants made landfall in rustic vessels in five separate landings in the Keys, U.S. Border Patrol officials said.
On Friday, 12 men and three women made landfall in Islamorada, officials said.
Early Saturday, U.S. Coast Guard crews stopped a vessel from illegally entering the country about 40 miles south of Islamorada.
On Sunday, the Coast Guard said 50 people were sent back to the island after making the dangerous sea journey.
"Making this trip is filled with uncertainty and great risk to loss of life," said Coast Guard Petty Officer Nicole J Groll. "Don't leave your families and loved in pain wondering where you are, use a safe and legal means of coming to the U.S."
Coast Guard officials said they've stopped nearly 5,500 Cubans this year, the most since 2016.