Tampa

8-Year-Old Tampa Boy Caught in Gunfire, Shot in Hand

He was caught in the crossfire between two men

By Associated Press

An 8-year-old Florida boy was caught in the crossfire between two men and shot in the hand.

Tampa police said one sped off after the two men exchanged shots Saturday. A few minutes later, officers found a man with gunshot wounds inside a crashed car. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The child also was taken to a hospital after being shot in the hand.

The Tampa Bay Times reports officers are still searching for the second man in the shooting.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

