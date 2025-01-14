‘We need BSO and EMS': 911 calls after men found dead in landing gear at FLL released

New 911 calls capture the moments after the bodies of two men were found in the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport last week.

The discovery was made after JetBlue Flight 1801 from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport landed in Fort Lauderdale the night of Jan. 6.

"We need EMS…aircraft's already at the gate," a man tells a dispatcher in one of the 911 calls released Tuesday. "We need BSO and EMS."

"I'm going to put a call in for EMS and the police as well. All right, no problem," the dispatcher responds. "I'll go ahead and put this call in for the police and paramedics."

Another man who apparently works at the airport is also heard in another call.

"There's a plane that came from JFK, tail number 644, but could you please send medical assistance and possible police officer?" he tells the dispatcher.

Later in the call he's heard telling someone else to move a water truck as authorities respond.

The Broward Sheriff's Office responded and pronounced both people dead at the scene. Their identities were unknown, though BSO officials said both were men.

The Broward Medical Examiner is working to identify the men and determine the cause and manner of death.

The aircraft originated in Kingston, Jamaica, before stopping at JFK, Salt Lake City International Airport, JFK again and then Fort Lauderdale, a senior government official told NBC News.

It's unclear where the men got onto the aircraft, but that also remains under investigation.